Rip currents pose high risk at Park Point beaches

The warning is in effect until 10 a.m. on August 27 (MGN).
The warning is in effect until 10 a.m. on August 27 (MGN).(WLUC)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On August 26, the Duluth Fire Department issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Park Point beaches.

The warning means that current wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, a type of fast-moving water channel that can put swimmers at risk of drowning.

Authorities say the public should stay out of the water regardless of swimming experience.

Even if the water appears calm, it can still support rip currents.

The warning is in effect until 10 a.m. on August 27.

Red flags are flying along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions.

Flag locations are as follows: South Pier (South of Lift Bridge), 12th St beach, Lafayette Park, and two locations at Park Point beach.

More information on conditions and rip currents can be found by visiting the Park Point Beach website at parkpointbeach.org.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
Duluth tiny home
Duluth ‘Tiny Home’ off the market, developer in financial troubles
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing Cook County man’s body found in Lake Superior
Erica Ann Allen
Makinen woman accused of burning father’s house down
TV
Can’t see TV stations over-the-air in parts of Wisconsin?

Latest News

Proceeds from the festival went to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).
Tribute Fest raises money for homeless veterans
Click above for the video forecast
Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson August 26
Dragon Boat Festival Races Off.
The Dragon Boat Festival races back to Superior
Monday's rain may be very light
Fair weekend will be followed by slight Monday rain chance