Rip currents pose high risk at Park Point beaches

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On August 26, the Duluth Fire Department issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Park Point beaches.

The warning means that current wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, a type of fast-moving water channel that can put swimmers at risk of drowning.

Authorities say the public should stay out of the water regardless of swimming experience.

Even if the water appears calm, it can still support rip currents.

The warning is in effect until 10 a.m. on August 27.

Red flags are flying along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions.

Flag locations are as follows: South Pier (South of Lift Bridge), 12th St beach, Lafayette Park, and two locations at Park Point beach.

More information on conditions and rip currents can be found by visiting the Park Point Beach website at parkpointbeach.org.

