New play area opens at Tettegouche State Park

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - On August 26, Tettegouche State Park hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new nature play area.

The play area, designed to meet ADA accessibility requirements, features a climbing tree, rock painting, tree trunk checkers and more.

Friends of Tettegouche State Park, a non-profit partner of the park, led the effort to create the play area.

At the opening ceremony, Project Leader Jill Beim said the play area already seemed like a success.

”The kids love climbing on things and building with the wood blocks,” said Beim, “they’re having a great time.”

According to Beim, it is important to get young kids to connect to nature and inspire them to become the next generation to care for public lands.

