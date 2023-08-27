New play area opens at Tettegouche State Park

The play area was built to meet ADA accessibility requirements so anyone can enjoy it.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - On August 26, Tettegouche State Park hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new nature play area.

The play area, designed to meet ADA accessibility requirements, features a climbing tree, rock painting, tree trunk checkers and more.

Friends of Tettegouche State Park, a non-profit partner of the park, led the effort to create the play area.

At the opening ceremony, Project Leader Jill Beim said the play area already seemed like a success.

”The kids love climbing on things and building with the wood blocks,” said Beim, “they’re having a great time.”

According to Beim, it is important to get young kids to connect to nature and inspire them to become the next generation to care for public lands.

