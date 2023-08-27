Local organizations break barriers at medical event in Duluth

Two local indigenous organizations teamed up to hold a Community Science and Medicine fair on...
Two local indigenous organizations teamed up to hold a Community Science and Medicine fair on Sunday.
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two local indigenous organizations teamed up to hold a Community Science and Medicine fair on Sunday.

The Center of American Indian and Minority Health (CAIMH) and the American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) brought 19 medical exhibitors to Duluth for the Mino Bimaadizi event.

“Mino is good or well, Bimaadizi is life,” Dr. Arnie Vainio with the Fond du Lac Band said.

Dr. Vainio was one of the medical professionals at the event.

“The community can see that we’re just regular people, and they can talk to us, see us, learn from us and trust us,” Dr. Vainio said.

Event organizers said the community fair addresses mistrust in the medical field by building relationships and establishing trust.

“There’s been a lot of mistrust over many years, decades between our community and health care providers,” Assistant Director of CAIMH Amanda Dionne said.

Mino Bimaadizi had various medical professionals of color interacting with people at the event.

“We want people of color to see medical professionals that look like them,” Dr. Vainio said.

The Community Science and Medicine fair was one part of a day full of events for Mino Bimaadizi. The gathering began with a fun run in the morning and ended with an indigenous comedian performing.

For more information about CAIMH, click here.

For more information about AICHO, click here.

