Week two of Wisconsin High School football

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the Northwoods, Ashland (0-2) faced off against the Hurley Northstars (2-0) losing by a score of 24 to 28.

Out in Spooner (0-2), the Hayward Hurricanes (2-0) defeated the Rails 24 to 0.

The Northwestern Tigers (2-0) headed to Somerset (1-1) and were able to come away with the 30 to 20 victory.

Superior (0-2) was away for their game against Rice Lake (1-1) where they lost 10 to 34.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing Cook County man’s body found in Lake Superior
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
1 dead in Thursday morning car crash near Ely
MGN Online
One person injured after late-night ATV crash
Duluth tiny home
Duluth ‘Tiny Home’ off the market, developer in financial troubles

Latest News

WIAA week 2 football Ashland vs Hurley & Spooner vs Hayward
Top: Left to Right: Elsie Hoberg, Evan Zhou, Gabby Manion, Harper Nelson Bottom: Left to Right:...
5 Duluth figure skaters one step closer to U.S. Championships
High School Hoops
MSHSL Soccer: Proctor boy’s soccer loses at home, Denfeld girl’s drop home opener
Hermantown defeats Marshall volleyball 3-0
Hermantown and Marshall face off to open Minnesota volleyball season