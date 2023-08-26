Week two of Wisconsin High School football

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the Northwoods, Ashland (0-2) faced off against the Hurley Northstars (2-0) losing by a score of 24 to 28.

Out in Spooner (0-2), the Hayward Hurricanes (2-0) defeated the Rails 24 to 0.

The Northwestern Tigers (2-0) headed to Somerset (1-1) and were able to come away with the 30 to 20 victory.

Superior (0-2) was away for their game against Rice Lake (1-1) where they lost 10 to 34.

