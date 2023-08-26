Tribute Fest raises money for homeless veterans

Proceeds from the festival went to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).
Proceeds from the festival went to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).(Northern News Now)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than 10 cover bands took the stage at Bayfront Festival Park this weekend.

Proceeds from the festival went to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).

The MACV is a nonprofit that aims to end veteran homelessness in Minnesota.

They estimate more than 4,000 Minnesota vets will experience homelessness this year.

At the festival, all veterans, active military and military families received free admission and concessions.

For some performers, the event’s venue was a highlight.

”This is my first time playing Bayfront and I am stoked, it’s like, the coolest venue you can play at in Duluth,” said Julia Collins.

Collins is a member of Duluth Transit Authority, a band that plays Chicago cover songs.

Their band name is a tribute to Chicago’s original name.

The group originally called itself Chicago Transit Authority in 1968, then shortened the name in 1969.

To learn more about the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, visit their website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
Duluth tiny home
Duluth ‘Tiny Home’ off the market, developer in financial troubles
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing Cook County man’s body found in Lake Superior
Erica Ann Allen
Makinen woman accused of burning father’s house down
TV
Can’t see TV stations over-the-air in parts of Wisconsin?

Latest News

New specialty court to begin in Duluth
New Duluth specialty court brings hope for those facing misdemeanors
Trail by Trail is a segment that airs weekly on Friday's during the CBS newscast at 4 p.m.
Trail by Trail: Wakefield, Nashwauk, Biwabik
Bags & Brews
Bags & Brews: Raising money to fight childhood cancer
Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival race in Superior Wisconsin.
Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival returns to Barker’s Island