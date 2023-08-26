Tribute Fest raises money for homeless veterans

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than 10 cover bands took the stage at Bayfront Festival Park this weekend.

Proceeds from the festival went to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).

The MACV is a nonprofit that aims to end veteran homelessness in Minnesota.

They estimate more than 4,000 Minnesota vets will experience homelessness this year.

At the festival, all veterans, active military and military families received free admission and concessions.

For some performers, the event’s venue was a highlight.

”This is my first time playing Bayfront and I am stoked, it’s like, the coolest venue you can play at in Duluth,” said Julia Collins.

Collins is a member of Duluth Transit Authority, a band that plays Chicago cover songs.

Their band name is a tribute to Chicago’s original name.

The group originally called itself Chicago Transit Authority in 1968, then shortened the name in 1969.

To learn more about the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, visit their website.

