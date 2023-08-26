Fair weekend will be followed by slight Monday rain chance

WEATHER STORY: Higher air pressure kept Saturday dry after a bout with fog in the morning. The fog may return Sunday morning and so should a sunnier sky that afternoon. A low will graze our region to the north Sunday night and Monday. The probability of precipitation is only 30%. If those long odds even pay off, rain totals won’t be much more than a trace at best. On Tuesday, it dries up again for the rest of the week. Saturday was colder than normal. Next Thursday and Friday will be warmer than normal.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear to partly cloudy. The overnight temperatures will be a bit cool. The morning low will run 45-50. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

SUNDAY: Most of the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Late that evening, a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop. The daytime high will be 73. The normal is 74. The wind will be S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The morning low will be 55. The high will be 78. The wind will be SW 5-15.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Except for Monday, the week will be dry. The warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday. The other days will be fairly close to the normal of 74.

The week ahead will be dry with a warm spell towards the end (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.