Trail by Trail: Wakefield, Nashwauk, Biwabik

By Heidi Stang
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT
Wakefield, MI- Gogebic Range Trail Authority is hosting a town hall to discuss this year’s reroute of Trail 2. Last year the club was forced to change the route of Trail 2 because Big Snow Resort pulled their permission from the club to go on their property. GRTA has a new route planned for this year, and property owners and community members are invited to learn more about it. The meeting will be on Wednesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at the Wakefield City Council Chambers. Representatives from the DNR and local law enforcement will also be in attendance.

Nashwauk, MN- The Range Riders ATV club dedicated the Len Hardy Memorial Trail earlier this week. According to the ATV Association of Minnesota, nearly 60 people attended the event including his sons and granddaughter. Len Hardy was a member of many ATV clubs, a few of which he started. He also was a trail ambassador and a DNR Volunteer ATV Safety Training Instructor of the year. He died in 2018. The nine-mile Memorial Trail connects Nashwauk to the Alborn-Pengilly Railroad Trail.

Biwabik, MN- ATV Minnesota’s annual convention will run from September 22 through September 24. The Ride and Rally event promotes new ATV trail systems, ATV safety, workshops and more. Hosts this year include the Quad Cities ATV Club and the Ranger Snowmobile and ATV Club. It will be held at Giants Ridge. Registration is required.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

