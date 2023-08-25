Some AM showers with mild high temperatures, followed by cooler weather Saturday

FRIDAY: Some showers and thunderstorms will be around in the morning, dissipating throughout the day as a cold front passes through the Northland. Cloudy skies in the morning transition to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80. We will see our highs in the mid afternoon today as temperatures fall later in the afternoon and evening due to the cold frontal passage. Winds will be breezy out of the NW at 10-15 MPH gusting to 20 MPH.

SATURDAY: High pressure takes over the region on Saturday with a stiff lake breeze out of the E at 10-15 MPH. High’s will be about 10 degrees cooler than average in the middle 60′s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight Saturday will see more cooler temperatures getting down to the 40′s for most of the region.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70′s. There is a 20% chance of a spot shower in the afternoon, though most of us will remain dry.

