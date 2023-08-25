Rice Lake Road in Duluth set to reopen

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After being closed due to construction for three weeks, Rice Lake Road is reopening.

On Saturday by 5 p.m., drivers can expect the portion between Arrowhead Road and Public Safety Drive to open.

The construction was to replace a culvert on Chester Creek.

Drivers may still experience delays due to the intersection of Rice Lake Road and Arrowhead Road getting paved.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution when driving near construction zones.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.