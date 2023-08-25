MSHSL Soccer: Proctor boy’s soccer loses at home, Denfeld girl’s drop home opener

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Minnesota, the first games of the high school soccer season were played on Thursday.

The Proctor Rails boy’s team fell to Cambridge-Isanti.

For the Duluth Denfeld girls, they lost to the Zimmerman Thunder at home 0-5.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.