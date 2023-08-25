Marshall School celebrates gym renovation 20 years in the making

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Marshall School kicked off its school year with a pep rally to celebrate the opening of a brand-new gym.

After 20 years without any renovations, the project began after the last school year ended.

The Hilltopper community raised more than $50,000 to put in new flooring and padding with designs that nod to the school’s history.

The renovation also increased safety in the kindergarten through 12th-grade building by adding new doors that can now be secured for the 450 students.

Even with all of the fancy new features, students say what they are most excited about is priceless.

“All the students also feed off the energy that comes off the walls and all the logos and all the school colors everywhere,” said Jake Widdes, a senior at Marshall. “Watch all the excitement build as our teams compete for our school and have a lot of success this year.”

A new scoreboard will be going in this weekend as the final addition to the gym.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.