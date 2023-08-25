Marathon swimmers aim to send message with swim from Split Rock Lighthouse to Duluth

Lake Superior Relay
Lake Superior Relay(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A group of six marathon swimmers will swim from Split Rock to Duluth next week without wetsuits.

They are led by Karen Zemlin, a seasoned marathon swimmer with more than 40 years of experience and a world record.

She takes on a new wave of challenges by leading this group of six in a record-setting swim across Lake Superior.

“Being ready for the cold water and Lake Superior, you can’t take it for granted,” said Zemlin. “You need to take the possible conditions seriously.”

Zemlin and her team have been planning this swim for almost two years.

They have ironed out every detail of the route, but the lake’s unpredictable nature will determine their success.

“Depending on the conditions when the wind picks up later in the day, we’re going to have to work, and we’re going to keep at it,” said Zemlin. “We’re just going to take one stroke at a time, and that really can impact how much time it takes.”

Zemlin expects the swim to last around 24 hours, but the most shocking numbers have nothing to do with the time or distance.

Hamline University is partnering with PBS North to document the swimmers’ journey and raise awareness of climate change.

John Shepard, the assistant director for the Center of Global Environmental Education at Hamline University, said due to climate change, there has been an increase in major storm events and invasive species.

“The lake is warming,” Shepard said. “Its surface waters are four to five degrees Fahrenheit warmer than they were 40 years ago or so. That has a number of implications.”

Shepard believes the best way to explain the changing conditions is from the people experiencing them firsthand.

“The cold water below the surface can come up to the surface, and the water temperature can drop significantly,” said Shepard. “So that’s one of the challenges they’ll have to deal with if that happens along their route.”

Zemlin is prepared for anything the water will bring and hopes this swim is the start of a ripple effect.

“If we can capture somebody’s interest and that will motivate them to pay attention, whatever it might mean for somebody to have that increased awareness,” said Zemlin.

The swim will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 29, Aug. 30., or Aug. 31 depending on the weather.

The full documentary by PBS North will be ready by early November or late December.

For more information on the swim, the warming of the lake, or the documentary click here.

