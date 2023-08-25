Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival returns to Barker’s Island

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Dragons are returning to Barker’s Island in Superior to raise money.

The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival has brought national attention to the Northland by pitting more than 50 teams from around the world to compete in the Dragon Boat race on Saturday.

The local Rotary Club hosts the event and has raised more than $1.3 million dollars for Twin Ports charities since the first race in 2002.

This year’s event will include an opening ceremony on Friday with live music from local bands, food from Twin Ports food trucks and more.

Races begin at 8 a.m. at Barker’s Island and end with the championship race around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Even though the competition has existed for more than two decades, organizers say it’s for everyone.

”Paddling as a team with 20 other people is just unique, it’s fun, it’s a little physical, but it’s for everybody, amateurs and professionals alike,” said Rotary Club member Dan Blank.

