Hermantown and Marshall face off to open Minnesota volleyball season
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - High school volleyball has begun in Minnesota with two Lake Superior Conference foes facing off on opening night.
3-0 The game was played at Hermantown High School with the Hawks taking all three sets.
