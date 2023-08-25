Hermantown and Marshall face off to open Minnesota volleyball season

By Jeffrey F McClure and Kevin Moore
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - High school volleyball has begun in Minnesota with two Lake Superior Conference foes facing off on opening night.

3-0 The game was played at Hermantown High School with the Hawks taking all three sets.

