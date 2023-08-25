Duluth ‘Tiny Home’ off the market, developer in financial troubles

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 205-square-foot home tiny home that was originally listed for $195,000 in Duluth’s Hillside neighborhood is now off the market.

Multiple sources tell Northern News Now its developer “Simply Tiny Development LLC” is in the process of filing for bankruptcy.

A search of Federal Bankruptcy records does not show anything has been formally filed at this point.

The price of the home dropped by about $10,000 from the initial asking price about a month after its listing but it never sold.

The vacant property the home was built on was purchased as part of an initiative to help develop new options for housing in Duluth through the Rebuild Duluth Program.

Colorado developer, Simply Tiny Development, purchased the tiny parcel at its estimated market value price of $8,700.

Northern News Now talked to the owner of Simply Tiny Development on the phone Friday morning for a few moments.

The owner, Sean Dixon, said he was having reception issues.

Dixon did not return our calls or text messages.

The Simply Tiny Development website that was previously touting their products is now a blank grey page featuring the words “Private Site.”

In addition, the company’s Facebook pages are gone.

Simply Tiny Development purchased other properties in Duluth for future development, but they never built on those properties.

Leaders with the City of Duluth tell Northern News Now they are reviewing their agreements with Simply Tiny Development regarding property ownership with the undeveloped properties and the tiny home.

The tiny home’s address is 804 N 6th Ave E, Duluth, MN.

