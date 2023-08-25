Duluth ‘Tiny Home’ off the market, developer in financial troubles

Duluth leaders are reviewing agreements with Simply Tiny Development
By Matt McConico
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 205-square-foot home tiny home that was originally listed for $195,000 in Duluth’s Hillside neighborhood is now off the market.

Multiple sources tell Northern News Now its developer “Simply Tiny Development LLC” is in the process of filing for bankruptcy.

A search of Federal Bankruptcy records does not show anything has been formally filed at this point.

The price of the home dropped by about $10,000 from the initial asking price about a month after its listing but it never sold.

The vacant property the home was built on was purchased as part of an initiative to help develop new options for housing in Duluth through the Rebuild Duluth Program.

Colorado developer, Simply Tiny Development, purchased the tiny parcel at its estimated market value price of $8,700.

Northern News Now talked to the owner of Simply Tiny Development on the phone Friday morning for a few moments.

The owner, Sean Dixon, said he was having reception issues.

Dixon did not return our calls or text messages.

RELATED: Cara Kopp Gets A Tour Of The Tiny Home

The Simply Tiny Development website that was previously touting their products is now a blank grey page featuring the words “Private Site.”

In addition, the company’s Facebook pages are gone.

Simply Tiny Development purchased other properties in Duluth for future development, but they never built on those properties.

Leaders with the City of Duluth tell Northern News Now they are reviewing their agreements with Simply Tiny Development regarding property ownership with the undeveloped properties and the tiny home.

The tiny home’s address is 804 N 6th Ave E, Duluth, MN.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing Cook County man’s body found in Lake Superior
Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
MGN Online
One person injured after late-night ATV crash
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
1 dead in Thursday morning car crash near Ely
TV
Can’t see TV stations over-the-air in parts of Wisconsin?

Latest News

Marshall School New Gym
Marshall School celebrates gym renovation 20 years in the making
Trail by Trail: Wakefield, Nashwauk, Biwabik
Duluth's Tiny home is taken off the market
City leaders push for more than $70 million to replace library
City leaders push for $71 million to replace downtown Duluth library
Lake Superior Relay
Marathon swimmers aim to send message with swim from Split Rock Lighthouse to Duluth