Duluth art business one of few at Minnesota State Fair

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bailey Builds in West Duluth is one of very few Northland small businesses at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

In their third year, Anna and her husband Nathanael Bailey, construct their entire building with a team of workers to sell their art.

“Well over 200 man hours I’m sure, to put up our building and merchandise it,” Anna Bailey said.

The building, located on Judson Avenue at the fair, is in a prime location for the around 2 million people who will visit the fair.

“We always say it’s kind of like the Super Bowl for small businesses,” Anna said.

The handmade wood art is popular up in Duluth, but at the state fair, they get more eyes from the rest of the state, even nationwide.

“They walk by our building and they’re like. wow, that’s cool, we want to go inside.”

According to the Baileys, they see about a 70% increase in sales throughout the 12 days at the Minnesota State Fair.

There aren’t too many Northland businesses at the state fair this year.

Among them are Castle Danger Brewing, Wild State Cider, Bent Paddle Brewing and New Scenic Cafe.

“There’s actually not a lot of Duluth businesses,” Anna said. “I wish that there were more down at the fair.”

The Baileys love representing the North Shore of Lake Superior.

“It feels like an honor to be at the fair representing Duluth,” she said.

On top of putting together a full structure with four walls, merchandising hundreds of items, they create special art just for the fair.

“We have the Duluth map that is new this year,” Anna said.

“We’ve got a Minnesota cutout that’s really cool and modern, we’ve got the lighthouse,” Nathanael Bailey said. “And a cabin.”

While the Baileys love crafting new art and growing their business at the fair, their favorite part about the Great Minnesota Get-Together is getting together with old friends and new.

“We just love meeting new customers too, people that have never seen us before,” he said.

“Our favorite thing is connecting with the community and letting them see what we do,” she said.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4.

