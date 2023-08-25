DNR urges safer driving on recreational vehicles

MADISON, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Wisconsin DNR is urging youth ATV/UTV operators and their parents to operate the vehicles responsibly.

In the last five years, 70% of all deadly ATV and UTV crashes involving operators or passengers under the age of 18 happened on private land, according to the DNR.

Due to this, department officials are asking drivers to be safer while enjoying the recreation.

Many of the deadly crashes are a result of not using proper safety equipment like helmets and seatbelts or a lack of experience.

“Parents and guardians need to stay alert and teach children to ride responsibly by making sure they wear helmets and seatbelts, take an ATV safety course, and get mentorship from an experienced adult,” said Lt. Warden Jake Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator.

Leaders are also urging parents to teach their children how to ride their vehicles responsibly and are reminding them that crashes can happen to adults too.

Adults are still required to follow the same guidelines for helmet and seatbelt use.

Additionally, adults are reminded to always drive sober.

The best safety practice for all ATV and UTV operators is to take an online safety course.

Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials.

In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR.

For more information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, click here.

