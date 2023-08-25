Cooler weekend ahead, chances for rain return later

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT: The rest of the afternoon will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with clouds increasing into early Saturday. Some patchy fog will also be possible overnight with lows in the 50s to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: We begin the day with patchy fog and cloudy skies before clouds decrease into the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs only reach the 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will be in the 40s, and even a few upper 30s will be possible. Mostly clear skies will continue into the bulk of our Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A slight chance for showers returns late Sunday.

MONDAY: A chance for scattered showers moves into the region with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

