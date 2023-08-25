City leaders push for $71 million to replace downtown Duluth library

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some big changes may be coming to a public library in the Twin Ports.

The city of Duluth is making the push to demolish and replace the downtown branch of the library.

The public library is one of the more memorable buildings in Duluth.

“Some people call libraries, aptly, ‘the public’s living room.’ The one place where we can all come together,” said Jim Filby Williams, director of Property Parks and Libraries for Duluth.

After 43 years, Duluth’s living room needs some updating.

“All of the building’s major systems are significantly beyond their lifespan and require replacement,” Filby Williams said.

According to Filby Williams, many expensive fixes need to be made.

“The roof, the walls, the windows, the HVAC, the elevators,” Filby Williams said.

That’s why Filby Williams and other city leaders are making the push to tear down and replace the building, rather than renovating.

“It would cost nearly as much to do a comprehensive renovation,” Filby Williams said.

The current estimated cost to replace the library is approximately $71 million.

The plans for the new library would also provide a home for Duluth’s Workforce Center.

Right now their presence in the library is a cubicle.

“It would mean a lot more people know about our services and have access to our services. We will be able to share a little bit of resources,” said Elena Foshay, director of Duluth’s Workforce Center.

According to Foshay, being in the library would also help parents looking for work.

“If we were located in the library building, kids could play in the kid’s area, and we could meet with parents,” Foshay said.

According to Filby Williams, the funding for the library will be primarily through state and American Rescue Plan Act grant money with minimal impact on local taxpayers.

If the building were to be demolished, there is a plan in place to move the books and library services to a temporary location during construction.

City leaders are looking for the public’s input for the new facility.

To learn how to submit your idea, click here.

