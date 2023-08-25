Brothers from the Northland doing something special in Nashville, Tennessee

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - When you think about famous musicians from around our region, names such as ‘Bob Dylan’ and ‘Trampled by Turtles’ quickly come to mind.

But there are also people who have made quite an impact in the music world that are more behind the scenes.

Two of those people grew up right here in Duluth.

Jordan and Dane Schmidt are two names you may not know off the top of your head, but two prominent songwriters and producers currently doing something special in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I mean honestly it was because we didn’t want to do anything else with our lives, so it was either be a bum or take a chance,” Jordan said.

Jordan has helped write and produce around a dozen number-one hit country songs for people such as Blake Shelton and Kane Brown.

Both Dane and Jordan have also written songs for over 30 television shows like Dr. Phil and The Biggest Loser.

“The majority of people I work with are truly awesome people. It does take a while to get used to working with that high caliber of an artist, but it’s crazy because now they’re like my friends,” Jordan added.

Jordan’s most recent success was having a hand in writing and producing Hardy’s latest number-one hit country song, ‘Wait in the Truck,’ featuring Lainey Wilson.

Dane has had quite a storied career as well, at one point being one of the top unsigned artists on Myspace with his band, ‘Jamestown Story.’

“To be able to do music since I was 18 years old and sitting in a house that has been paid for by that, it’s a huge blessing,” Dane said.

The Schmidt brothers graduated from Duluth Central High School in the mid-2000s. They decided they wanted to dedicate their life to doing what they love.

Taking a huge chance, they worked hard toward regional success in Minneapolis.

Eventually, they risked it all and went down to Nashville, also known as Music City. It was during this time they wrote spots for numerous television shows.

Then, Jordan met a member of the band ‘Florida Georgia Line’ by chance. From there, it was history.

It took a lot of hard work, but these musical brothers always had each other.

“I’m just very fortunate because my brother happens to be extremely, extremely talented and I truly am his number one fan,” Dane said.

“I wouldn’t have it any different. I feel like when you asked how I got the courage to come down and try your shot here, it’s like well when you have your brother with you, it does make it easier,” Jordan added.

And to anyone looking to make a go in the music business, the Schmidt brothers have a couple of words of wisdom.

“We’ve discovered that being open and fun to work with and listening to people’s ideas and collaborating, that’s truly how you can grow,” Jordan said.

“Being in an area too where there are opportunities. I mean there’s just an endless amount of opportunities down here or in New York, Los Angeles, or just more music-centered cities,” Dane added.

The Schmidt brothers were no strangers to music while they were growing up. Both their parents were in a popular band from this area called ‘Mynx’ back in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Now, mom and dad are part of the family business as well.

