Bags & Brews: Raising money to fight childhood cancer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Nothing brings Northlanders together like a cold beer and a good game of bags, which is exactly why one local brewery combined them to raise money.

Dozens of people gathered at Blacklist Brewing Thursday for the event. For some, it was a fun game of bags, but for others it meant so much more.

“Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual has been committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer,” said Lindsey Dueland, the Director of Communications for NM For the Kids. “We partnered with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to do that.”

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was started by a little girl named Alex who was battling cancer. She spent much of her life raising awareness and money to find a cure for the disease. Sadly, Alex passed away at the age of eight, but her cause continued to spread across the nation.

Now, her foundation is making an impact right here in the Northland, bringing people together.

“It was over those 12 years we have raised $45 million for research,” said Dueland. “This is our local way of supporting the cause.”

The Bags & Brews event, now in its third year, has raised $30,000 from the fundraiser alone.

“I love being able to get out in the community and raise money for a really good cause,” said Hannah Anderson, who was tossing bags at the Bags & Brews event.

“It just hits home because it’s our community,” said Anderson. “We are spreading awareness for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and being able to raise money, and have a personal impact on the community is just really inspiring.”

An event Anderson says she was proud to be a part of.

“It’s a lot of fun, and I love being able to beat some of my co-workers in some bags,” said Anderson. “It’s all in good faith.”

