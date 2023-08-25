Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders to call strikes against Detroit companies

Auto workers are voting overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn’t reached
Labor expert warns of potential UAW strike in Big Three negotiations
Labor expert warns of potential UAW strike in Big Three negotiations
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Auto workers are voting overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn’t reached.

The United Auto Workers union said Friday that results are still being tallied, but so far 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford. Such votes are almost always approved by large margins.

Contracts between the union representing about 146,000 workers at Stellantis, General Motors and Ford expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. Fain said earlier this week that negotiations with the companies are not progressing fast enough. But he also said a strike is not inevitable.

Contract talks with the Detroit Three began in July, but Fain has consistently said the companies aren't bargaining seriously. Fain has said the union hasn't picked a company as a strike target, and it could target all three.

In a statement Friday, the UAW said the vote does not guarantee that a strike will be called.

The companies have said they're bargaining in good faith. Stellantis, which has drawn much of Fain's ire in recent weeks, has said it wants to fairly compensate workers and find solutions to protect the company from nonunion automakers with lower costs, and additional costs related to the transition to electric vehicles.

“We look forward to working with the UAW on creative solutions during this time when our dramatically changing industry needs a skilled and competitive workforce more than ever,” Ford said in a statement Friday.

The union is seeking a 40% pay increase, restoration of pensions for new hires, elimination of wage tiers and other items. Fain has often told workers they have to be ready to strike in order to achieve gains from the profitable automakers.

The union also wants to represent joint venture electric vehicle battery plants being built by the companies, and it’s seeking top union wages at those factories.

Most Read

Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing Cook County man’s body found in Lake Superior
Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
MGN Online
One person injured after late-night ATV crash
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
1 dead in Thursday morning car crash near Ely
TV
Can’t see TV stations over-the-air in parts of Wisconsin?

Latest News

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Antetokounmpo wants to see how committed Bucks are to winning a title before deciding on extension
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches before the start of the Big Ten championship...
Michigan to give 4 assistants chance to act as head coach during Jim Harbaugh’s 3-game suspension
PFAS faucet generic
Michigan appeals court upholds decision striking down water rules on ‘forever chemicals’
Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New...
Republican candidates fight each other, and mostly line up behind Trump, at the first debate