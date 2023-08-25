5 Duluth figure skaters one step closer to U.S. Championships

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local figure skating club recently competed at a national qualifying competition.

A select few Duluth Figure Skating Club (DFSC) skaters competed at the 2023 National Qualifying Series (NQS) Minnesota L’Etoile du Nord Challenge in Bloomington.

NQS is an opportunity for skaters to compete and vie for top scores to advance to the Sectional Singles, U.S. Pairs, and Ice Dance Finals, and ultimately the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Competitors:

Isabella Bowman: 4th place in the Women’s Intermediate event, scoring 82.45 points.

Madeline Manion: 5th place in the Women’s Novice event, scoring 107.01 points. She was the 2nd highest-scoring Minnesota skater for the event.

Harper Nelson: Pre-Juvenile Girls Preliminary Champion, scoring 34.03 points. This was her new personal best.

Elsie Hoberg: 4th place in the Excel Preliminary Plus Girls event, scoring 18.80 points.

Evan Zhou: Preliminary Boys Champion, scoring 21.03 points.

Now, five of the DFSC’s skaters will be heading to Plano, Texas for the next competition on the road to the Championships.

Madeline Manion and Isabella Bowman qualified in Bloomington, while Gabriella Manion, Rayna Von Arb, and Piper Linn qualified at a previous competition.

Their next competition, the Texas Trophy, will be October 2 through October 6.

