Warm Thursday with chance of thunderstorms Friday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY: Today will feature clouds and fog in the morning that will clear out as our winds shift from the E to the NW at 4-8 MPH. High’s will reach 79 degrees and the sky should be partly cloudy by the afternoon as we sit ahead of a cold front to our north.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will see showers and thunderstorms in the morning ahead of a secondary low that forms along a cold front to our north. The showers should dissipate throughout the day leaving us with partly cloudy skies and a warm high temperature of 78 degrees. The low will move east along the international border and drop a cold front overnight.

SATURDAY: High pressure will take over the region on Saturday behind the cold front that sweeps through. This will give us a brisk lake breeze and cooler weather with a high of 67 degrees despite mostly sunny skies. This will be the case on Sunday as well as cooler than average temperatures take hold going into next week.

