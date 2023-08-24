Superior School District wants community feedback on school boundaries

School District of Superior Logo
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior School District is looking to redraw its elementary school boundaries after a decision in April to close one of its five elementary schools next year.

On Wednesday, the district announced a boundary survey for the Spartan community to fill out so students, families and resident considerations about the boundaries can be heard.

The feedback from the survey will be presented by Cooperative Strategies at the September 11 School Board meeting.

The information will be used to guide the district in the right direction, then two more board meetings will be held in mid-October to share what the district views as the best options and to receive more feedback.

After receiving feedback from the community, the Board of Education anticipates a final decision on the new boundaries in November.

“We want to find the best solution for our students,” said Dr. Amy Starzecki, District Administrator. “The goal is to ensure that we evenly distribute our resources and maintain a quality education for our students.”

The decision to redraw the district boundaries comes months after the April 17 decision by the School District of Superior to close Lake Superior Elementary by the end of June 2024 as the District expects to have new boundaries for the five elementary schools at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

To take the survey you can click the link here, and then click on “Criteria Survey”.

For more information about the process of the consolidation or boundary redrawing visit the Superior School District website by clicking here.

