State data shows decline in Duluth students’ test scores

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Thursday reveal how students are performing in the state and each school district.

In Duluth, graduation rates are up 4% from last year, but academic standards in math, reading and science show a decline.

“There are successes within the report, but there are also areas that we see a decline,” Duluth Public School’s Superintendent John Magas said.

The data looked at assessment results from students in grades 3 to 11. The results come from statewide testing, including the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment and the Minnesota Test of Academic Skills.

“I think we always expect to do well because we work very hard in supporting our students, but we also saw this was happening throughout the state and throughout the nation that scores have dropped,” Magas said.

After the pandemic, state education data showed student scores plummeted.

In Duluth, students’ scores have decreased by nearly 9% in math, 7% in reading and 6% in science when compared to the 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.

Magas pointed to a tight budget as part of the problem.

“We also realized that with the limitations and ending of some of our federal funding, we don’t have the resources to continue to support students in the way that we have had,” Magas said.

The Lake Superior Public School district is also seeing a test score decline from 2019, but scores are up from last year: nearly 7% in science, 5% in math and 6% in reading.

“We know that there are still areas we are looking at and certain populations we are focusing on, but overall we were very pleased with the gains we did make this last year,” Dan Johnson, curriculum director for Lake Superior Public Schools, said.

MDE Commissioner Willie Jet responded to the data, writing “We will not shy away from what the data are telling us.”

To look at the data from the MDE, click here.

