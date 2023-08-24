Scammers calling around Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has received what they call “numerous” reports of scam calls to people around the Northland.

The Sheriff’s Office reports a caller is claiming to be a member of law enforcement.

That caller says the person missed a court date and demands a monetary payment over the phone.

Law enforcement does not call members the community to ask for payment over the phone.

If anyone receives one of these calls you are advised to not provide any payment by cash, credit card, check, or gift card.

If you received one of these calls and want to make a police report, you can call 911.

Any questions regarding payment of fines should be directed to court administration.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.