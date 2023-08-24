Rep. Stauber, law enforcement leaders talk Northland fentanyl crisis

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Fentanyl continues to have devastating impacts on the Northland.

That’s why Minnesota 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber met with community leaders during a roundtable Wednesday, hearing what local law enforcement needs from federal leaders to address the fentanyl problem in Minnesota.

“Obviously, listening to the law enforcement leaders, it’s a crisis right now,” said Rep. Pete Stauber. “To hear these stories is really devastating and so what we need to do as a federal legislation is we need to make sure the investments are with the boots on the ground.”

Those investments focusing on two key areas, one of them being education prevention.

“As I talk to youth throughout the county, many are still unaware of the impact with the drugs we are seeing,” said St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay.

One idea brought to the table -- addressing education prevention by reinstating the D.A.R.E. Program in local schools, but this time with additional state funding.

Another area of concern brought up was a lack of resources.

“Oftentimes law enforcement is put in these positions to help in situations where it really doesn’t necessarily fall under their umbrella,” said Sheriff Ramsay. “But they’re the only government entity that is there to help.”

Law enforcement leaders saying federal dollars should be used to create more specialized behavioral units staffed with councilors trained in handling overdoses and addiction.

Stakeholders also noting the need for more law enforcement officers in local departments to properly respond to fentanyl overdose calls.

“They don’t have the actual numbers of officers to respond to all these calls,” said Rep. Stauber.

Congressman Stauber taking the concerns brought up at the round table, back with him to the nation’s capital.

“It was really a good round table,” said Rep. Stauber. “We are not going to stop until we tackled this.”

Because of the increase in overdoses, all Northland law enforcement agencies are trained on Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

