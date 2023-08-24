One person injured after late-night ATV crash

CRANE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person is injured following an ATV crash in Crane Lake late Wednesday night.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, an ATV was found by a passerby in a ditch on the 7400 Block on Crane Lake Road at 10:05 p.m.

The driver of the ATV was pinned underneath the vehicle.

The passerby called 911 and stayed with the injured driver until emergency crews arrived to take them to the hospital.

Their name or condition has not been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

