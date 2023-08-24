Officials: BWCA visitor numbers back to pre-pandemic levels

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The surge of visitors to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) is over.

The Superior National Forest (SNF) released the BWCA’s Annual Visitor Monitoring Report for 2018 through 2022.

“Our Wilderness Rangers, volunteers, and partners work hard year-round to preserve wilderness character and ensure that over 150,000 visitors from across the nation have the opportunity to experience the BWCA,” said Ann Schwaller, Wilderness Program Manager for the SNF.

According to the report, the number of people visiting the BWCA grew 16% in 2020 as people sought places to go during the pandemic.

Now, visitation numbers are back down to pre-pandemic levels.

The number of visitors to the BWCA dropped 9% to about 150,000 people last year.

Forest leaders say the drop in visitation will help wilderness restoration efforts and better preserve the wilderness character.

Additionally, last year 93% of all visitors traveled to the BWCA between May 1 and September 30 during mandatory quota season.

Only 7% of visitors traveled to the BWCA from October 1 through April 30.

According to the report, overnight paddling continues to be the highest in overnight use, still slightly higher in 2022 than 2018 and 2019.

Paddling also maintains the highest use in self-issued permits.

You can find the full report here.

