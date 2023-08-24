Missing Cook County man’s body found in Lake Superior

COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The body of a missing pilot has been recovered from Lake Superior.

The body of Denny Pechacek was found Thursday morning off the shore of Hovland just west of the boat landing at Horseshoe Bay, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they received information during the early morning hours on Thursday that a helmet had washed up on the beach in the area of 3568 East Highway 61.

The helmet was confirmed to be from Pechacek.

Search efforts were then concentrated on the water and beach areas.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Crossmon Consulting then deployed a side-scan sonar unit and was able to locate the body after approximately three hours in about 45 feet of water.

“This is not the outcome that we wanted, and our thoughts and prayers go to Denny’s family and friends. We are so very fortunate that we live in a community where people will drop what they’re doing and rally to assist those in need,” stated Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

Authorities announced Pechacek’s disappearance Friday evening after he did not return home from a flight in his blue ultralight aircraft.

Volunteers gathered every day since his disappearance to find Pechacek and his plane.

He is originally from the Twin Cities but had been living in Cook County for more than two decades, and he became a familiar sight in the sky above Hovland.

Pechacek’s body will be transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

It is still unknown what led up to the crash or where the aircraft is.

