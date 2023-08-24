Mark Phillips, former IRRR Commissioner, has died

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A well-known leader on the Iron Range has died.

Former Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips passed away on Wednesday, according to the agency.

The Eveleth native retired in January, after serving as commissioner under both Governors Mark Dayton and Tim Walz.

Officials say his career included more than 35 years of leadership in business, community, and workforce development.

The agency stated that when he retired, Phillips shared these thoughts, “I wanted to take this opportunity to reflect back with gratitude on a wonderful eight years as commissioner. It has been my privilege and honor to serve northeastern Minnesota as a representative of both the Dayton and Walz administrations.”

“Mark, the privilege and honor were all ours,” says the agency in a Facebook post.

Currently, there is no word on his cause of death.

Memorial plans have yet to be announced.

