Former UMD basketball assistant accepts new position with the NY Knicks

By Jeffrey F McClure and Kevin Moore
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Former UMD assistant coach Carson Shank announced he has accepted a video coordinator position with the New York Knicks.

Shanks coached the Bulldogs for two seasons after playing college basketball for the University of North Dakota (UND), helping them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in the Division 1 era before heading to Loyola University during his senior year, helping them reach the Final Four in 2018.

After college, he headed overseas to play professionally until he was hired by UND as a video coordinator in December of 2018.

Shanks was at UND until the Bulldogs hired him as an assistant coach.

Then his NBA journey began, heading to Milwaukee where he was hired as a player development coach and video assistant.

Milwaukee then sent Shanks to be an assistant coach of the Bucks G-League affiliate Wisconsin Herd.

After a year with the Herd, he’s returning to video with New York as he was hired to be the assistant video coordinator.

“If you would’ve told me a few years ago that I would be able to call New York and Madison Square Garden home, not sure I’d believe you.”

Former UMD basketball assistant coach recently hired by New York Knicks
