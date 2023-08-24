A few storms possible Friday, cooler weather Saturday

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see the clouds slowly diminishing from west to east. Tonight the clouds will build back into our region and bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows will be in the 60′s with some dense fog also possible in some areas. There is no longer a concern for severe storms.

FRIDAY: Friday morning there will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. By noon we will have a slight chance of showers but expect clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s, assuming the skies clear up. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-15mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday high pressure will take over to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60′s, so it will be cooler. Winds will be out of the east 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will start out with some sunshine, but there will be increasing clouds. Late in the day there will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

