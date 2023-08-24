A few storms possible Friday, cooler weather Saturday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see the clouds slowly diminishing from west to east. Tonight the clouds will build back into our region and bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows will be in the 60′s with some dense fog also possible in some areas. There is no longer a concern for severe storms.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday morning there will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. By noon we will have a slight chance of showers but expect clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s, assuming the skies clear up. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-15mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday high pressure will take over to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60′s, so it will be cooler. Winds will be out of the east 5-10mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will start out with some sunshine, but there will be increasing clouds. Late in the day there will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.