City by City: Itasca County, Iron Range, Hayward

The Northwoods Community Food Shelf is hosting a fundraising event for the community to attend.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Itasca County, MN- In 2021, the expansion of the Itasca County Justice Center brought about the removal of the old Bus Depot in Grand Rapids. Before the building’s destruction, a local resident and Vietnam veteran brought forward the idea of saving and preserving the Bus Depot door. Many men and women walked through the depot doors and boarded a Greyhound bus to begin their military service journey. The door is now on display at VFW Post 1720. In partnership with the Itasca Historical Society, the groups will be dedicating the door to eight Itasca County veterans killed or missing in action during the Vietnam Conflict. Those eight veterans are Robert Anders, Richard Antonovich, Norris Brenden, Ronald Fraser, Lauren “Renny” Huerd, Richard Koski, Dennis Smith and Ronald Zempe. The dedication event will be on Saturday, September 23 at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine. All are invited to attend.

Iron Range- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is still looking for school volunteers this fall. The Lunch Buddies Mentoring Program needs mentors at ten schools. The program invites adults to join students for lunch to offer mentorship and friendship throughout the year. The full list of schools can be found here.

Hayward, WI- The Northwoods Community Food Shelf is hosting a fundraising event for the community to attend. The Pig Roast and Silent Auction will be held during the day on Saturday, August 26. Dinner tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. The silent auction includes gift certificates to local businesses, a camping grill, a bike and more. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

