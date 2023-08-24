Cenovus Refinery employees evacuated again amid ‘heavy fuel oil release’

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - For the second time in as many days, Cenovus evacuated some of its workers Thursday while fire crews responded to a “heavy fuel oil release.”

According to Cenovus leaders Thursday afternoon, “We had an incident that resulted in an equipment shutdown and venting to the atmosphere.”

In a news release from the Superior Fire Department, they referred to the incident as a “heavy fuel oil release.”

“Cenovus emergency response personnel are utilizing water fog streams and steam to dissipate the petroleum vapors while they reduce pressure in the system,” fire officials wrote.

Cenovus leaders say there was no fire and no one was hurt.

They have evacuated non-essential personnel as a precaution.

No fuel oil vapors have been detected with air monitoring equipment. Fire leaders say there is no danger to the public.

Cenovus workers were also temporarily evacuated Wednesday while fire crews worked to stop a propane leak at the refinery.

Northern News Now has asked Cenovus if the incidents are related. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

