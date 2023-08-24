Can’t see TV stations over-the-air in parts of Wisconsin?

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you can’t see our over-the-air television signal in Wisconsin like normal, it not us.

It’s not you.

It’s “Tropospheric Ducting”.

That’s a meteorological term meaning one pocket of air above another pocket of air is hotter than lower air.

In simple terms, hotter above colder.

That’s the opposite of normal air in our atmosphere.

You usually hear about something like this at lower elevations being called a “temperature inversion”.

Because of this Tropospheric Ducting, television waves will bounce in odd directions and not reach you.

This phenomenon is not expected to last a long time.

