The Arena League announces Duluth football team name, logo

Duluth Harbor Monsters logo
Duluth Harbor Monsters logo(Duluth Harbor Monsters - Arena League Football)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s team name and logo have finally been revealed for their new football team for The Arena League.

The Duluth Harbor Monsters will be coming to the DECC next summer.

Officials say the name was sparked by the historical Mishipechu legend of the underwater panther, or monster in Lake Superior.

Featured in the multiple team logos are the Lift Bridge and lighthouse.

An alternate logo brings the city’s history with a “Zenith” star.

Our primary & secondary logos and wordmarks!

Posted by Duluth Harbor Monsters - Arena League Football on Thursday, August 24, 2023

Duluth is one of the four inaugural teams picked for The Arena League.

Other teams include Ozarks Lunkers in Springfield, MO, Kansas City Goats, and the Waterloo Woo.

Season tickets are now available for the Harbor Monster’s inaugural season.

You can click here to purchase tickets.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
Justin Stauffer
Chisholm man charged with murder after drug overdose
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager dead after late night motorcycle crash
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
MGN Online
One person injured after late-night ATV crash

Latest News

Former UMD basketball assistant coach recently hired by New York Knicks
Former UMD assistant coach Carson Shanks.
Former UMD basketball assistant accepts new position with the NY Knicks
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) douses Brice Turang with gatorade after his hit a game...
Brice Turang’s infield hit gives Brewers win in 10th, 2-game sweep of Twins
Northern News Now 6:00am-6:30am
Second Clues: Duluth's Arena League team name and logo