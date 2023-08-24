The Arena League announces Duluth football team name, logo

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s team name and logo have finally been revealed for their new football team for The Arena League.

The Duluth Harbor Monsters will be coming to the DECC next summer.

Officials say the name was sparked by the historical Mishipechu legend of the underwater panther, or monster in Lake Superior.

Featured in the multiple team logos are the Lift Bridge and lighthouse.

An alternate logo brings the city’s history with a “Zenith” star.

Duluth is one of the four inaugural teams picked for The Arena League.

Other teams include Ozarks Lunkers in Springfield, MO, Kansas City Goats, and the Waterloo Woo.

Season tickets are now available for the Harbor Monster’s inaugural season.

