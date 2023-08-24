1 dead in Thursday morning car crash near Ely

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man died after crashing her car Thursday morning near Ely.

At approximately 7:53 a.m. on Thursday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a one-vehicle crash on Fernberg Road near Summer Home Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Robert Oliva, of the Ely area died in the crash.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The accident is now under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

