1 dead in Thursday morning car crash near Ely

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man died after crashing her car Thursday morning near Ely.

At approximately 7:53 a.m. on Thursday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a one-vehicle crash on Fernberg Road near Summer Home Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Robert Oliva, of the Ely area died in the crash.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The accident is now under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Stauffer
Chisholm man charged with murder after drug overdose
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager dead after late night motorcycle crash
Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Cenovus Superior Refinery gas leak
UPDATE: Employees back on site after propane leak at Superior’s Cenovus Refinery

Latest News

Cenovus Superior Refinery propane leak August 24, 2023
Cenovus Refinery employees evacuated again amid ‘heavy fuel oil release’
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing Cook County man’s body found in Lake Superior
Forest Service to reduce entry permits for Boundary Waters
Officials: BWCA visitor numbers back to pre-pandemic levels
Mark Phillips
Mark Phillips, former IRRR Commissioner, has died