Teenager dead after late night motorcycle crash

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Jane Nicholson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, MN. (Northern News Now) - One teenager is dead after a late night motorcycle crash in Beltrami County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened Tuesday night at 11:22 in Bemidji.

Tristan Secor, 19, was driving his motorcycle north on Jefferson Avenue SW when he crashed in the intersection at Division Street W.

Secor was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and it is unknown if alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol’s initial report.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

