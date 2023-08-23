Teen hit, killed by truck in Sawyer County identified

SAND LAKE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The teen who was struck by a vehicle in Sawyer County Saturday has been identified.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Kaylie Schwingle, 18, of Chippewa Falls was hit on Snowmobile Trail #31 near Sissabagama Road in the town of Sand Lake.

Authorities say the name of the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, involved in the hit-and-run will not be released at this time.

During the investigation, police learned both the suspect and Schwingle attended a large underage alcohol party.

Deputies say the invite was sent out on Snapchat.

It is stated the 16-year-old was leaving the party driving a 2011 Ford F-150.

As he came over a rise in the trail he hit Schwingle who was sitting along the side of the trail.

Schwingle later died from her injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says Snapchat parties are “very” well organized and are multi-district parties with multiple people coming from all areas of the state.

Once invited, the Snapchat user will request a PIN number and when entered it will pin the location of the party on the app.

It’s stated as many as 200 to 300 partygoers will attend one of these parties.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding Snapchat party invites or anyone seeing an unusually large amount of vehicle traffic in remote areas to contact local law enforcement.

