UPDATE: Employees back on site after propane leak at Superior’s Cenovus Refinery

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT
UPDATE -- At approximately 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday all employees were back on site after a propane leak at Superior’s Cenovus Refinery.

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Several employees at a Superior refinery were evacuated Wednesday morning while fire crews worked to stop a propane leak.

At 7:53 a.m., the Superior Fire Department was dispatched to the Cenovus Superior Refinery for an original report of a fire in a processing unit.

When they arrived, crews learned that there was not a fire, but there was an ongoing propane leak.

According to Cenovus officials, they followed all emergency procedures and certain units were shut down, which caused flaring.

Fire crews used water fog streams to dissipate the propane. They were able to stop the release by 9:25 a.m.

The SFD says no propane vapors have been detected with air monitoring equipment; however, they are continuing to test the air quality both inside and outside the facility.

All non-essential employees were temporarily removed as a precaution, according to Cenovus leaders. There was no immediate word if they have been allowed back to work yet.

No injuries were reported and there is currently no danger to the public, according to the Superior Fire Department.

Cenovus officials say their on-site emergency response team is managing the incident, with assistance from the Superior Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

