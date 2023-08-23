Patchy dense fog Thursday AM, next storm chance Friday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy east winds. Tonight the winds will remain out of the east between 5-15mph. There will be more dense fog and some drizzly showers. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will start out with mostly cloudy skies, but the skies will clear in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. There’s a small chance of an isolated strong or severe storm. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: High pressure will move in on Saturday to bring mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the 60′s around the lake with a lake breeze kicking back up. Inland temperatures will be in the 70′s.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.