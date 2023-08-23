Patchy dense fog Thursday AM, next storm chance Friday

By Adam Lorch
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy east winds. Tonight the winds will remain out of the east between 5-15mph. There will be more dense fog and some drizzly showers. Lows will be in the 50′s.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will start out with mostly cloudy skies, but the skies will clear in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. There’s a small chance of an isolated strong or severe storm. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: High pressure will move in on Saturday to bring mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the 60′s around the lake with a lake breeze kicking back up. Inland temperatures will be in the 70′s.

