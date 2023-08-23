Missing pilot’s family starts GoFundMe for search

COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Over the weekend a missing aircraft and pilot were reported in Cook County.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office was notified August 18 that Danny Pechacek and his blue ultralight aircraft went missing in the Hovland area on the North Shore.

As crews continue to search, the pilot’s family started a GoFundMe to help find Pechacek.

Abbey Jonhson set up the GoFundMe in hopes of receiving funds they can use for additional resources and equipment to help find Pechacek.

“All proceeds of this fundraiser will go directly to services rendered by agencies. Any additional money will go to ground Crews supplies,” Johnson said.

Officials say the area the search is difficult due to the rugged landscape filled with thick trees.

