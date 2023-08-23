LET IT GROW: Northland research lab creates new way to fight climate change

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Scientists at a Northland research lab found a new, unique way to fight climate change.

The research program started 25 years ago, but at first, it was meant to address Minnesota’s pulp shortage.

But over the years, the program shifted with the changing times, creating a likely solution to climate change.

“We have collaborations going on around the world, working to solve environmental problems with these trees,” said Jeff Jackson, an extension educator with the University of Minnesota.

The project is now known as InnovaTree, created through traditional breeding styles by the University of Minnesota Natural Resources Research Institute, and they’re not like regular trees.

“These trees grow really fast,” said Jackson.

When an InnovaTree is planted, it starts out as a cutting, which is about the same length as a stick.

After six months of being planted, the InnovaTree is estimated to be up to eight feet tall, and after 20 years, it would reach 75 feet.

That quick growth meaning the benefits of planting a tree would come much quicker.

“InnovaTree will capture carbon four times as fast as a Red Pine,” said Jackson.

And much like naturally grown trees, InnovaTree’s aren’t just useful for environmental purposes.

In fact, they can be planted right in your backyard.

“You know, for screens, for boarders between houses, roads,” said Dane Hauser, the owner of Superior Hauser View Farms. “You have a natural, fast boarder.”

The InnovaTree became available for anyone to buy this summer through wholesalers like Superior Hauser View Farms, and the supply didn’t last long.

“I did 100 trees just to see how that would go and they sold out within the first, I would say, three to four days,” said Hauser.

Hauser saying there is already a waitlist for buyers to get their hands on an InnovaTree.

“I feel like this tree will really have a future impact on our society,” said Jackson.

The InnovaTree is also said to be non-invasive, and not prone to diseases.

