Lake Breeze continues on Wednesday with some seasonable weather Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Today will feature another lake breeze along the North and South shores of Lake Superior with a brisk wind out of the E at 10-15 MPH. High today will be 71 degrees, with temperatures a few degrees cooler along the immediate shoreline. Clouds will remain in place along the shoreline as well while clearing will occur west and south of the Twin Ports. Temperatures will get down to 58 degrees overnight with clouds remaining across the region throughout the night.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will see a return to seasonable temperatures with the high reaching 78 degrees and partly cloudy skies. A much weaker lake breeze will keep the immediate coast around 75 with a NE breeze at 5-10 MPH. There is a 20% chance of an AM shower as a weak low pressure system moves south of the region. Overnight will see the return of clouds as a cold front begins to drop into our area for Friday.

FRIDAY: Friday will see a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather as a cold front push through in the morning, with hail up to 1 inch in diameter and 60 MPH wind gusts being the main threats. There will be the chance of thunderstorms in the morning, about 50%. Clouds in the morning will clear during the day and allow the high to reach a seasonable 77 degrees with a W breeze at 5-10 MPH. The chance of thunderstorms will once again be present in the afternoon as daytime heating allows for some instability to build.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature slightly cooler than average temperatures as a lake breeze persists on Saturday into Sunday.

