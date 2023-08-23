Gov. Walz announces Natalie Hudson as MN Supreme Court Chief Justice

ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has named Natalie Hudson as Minnesota Supreme Court’s Chief Justice.

On Wednesday, Gov. Walz announced the appointment of Natalie Hudson as Minnesota’s next Supreme Court Chief Justice.

She is the first African American person to hold the position, which she will assume on Oct. 2.

Justice Hudson has served on the Minnesota Supreme Court since November 2015.

Previously, she was a member of the Court of Appeals from 2002 until her appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Hudson started her career as a staff attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Service in 1982, representing indigent clients with housing issues.

