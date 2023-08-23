Gov. Walz announces Natalie Hudson as MN Supreme Court Chief Justice

Natalie Hudson was appointed as Minnesota’s next Supreme Court Chief Justice. Hudson is the...
Natalie Hudson was appointed as Minnesota’s next Supreme Court Chief Justice. Hudson is the first African American person to hold the position, which she will assume on Oct. 2.(Elect Justice Natalie Hudson (Facebook Page))
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has named Natalie Hudson as Minnesota Supreme Court’s Chief Justice.

On Wednesday, Gov. Walz announced the appointment of Natalie Hudson as Minnesota’s next Supreme Court Chief Justice.

She is the first African American person to hold the position, which she will assume on Oct. 2.

Justice Hudson has served on the Minnesota Supreme Court since November 2015.

Previously, she was a member of the Court of Appeals from 2002 until her appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Hudson started her career as a staff attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Service in 1982, representing indigent clients with housing issues.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cougar caught on surveillance camera in Duluth.
Cougar spotted in East Duluth
Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of freshman hockey player
Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s to close both Duluth locations, owner to retire
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Roger Reinert
Mayoral candidate, Roger Reinert, responds to 2024 city budget proposal

Latest News

minimum wage graphic
Minnesota minimum-wage rates to be adjusted for inflation
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager dead after late night motorcycle crash
Drought conditions and how they are affecting lawn care
Innova tree grows in popularity due to swift growth