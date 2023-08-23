Former NSIC player and coach joining UMD soccer as Assistant Coach

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Head Coach of the University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team, Greg Cane, announced Sidney Burrell as the next assistant coach for the team.

Burrell brings in experience with the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, playing at the University of Mary in Bismarck while earning the role of team captain in her two years.

Burrell also coached as a graduate assistant for NSIC member Concordia University in St. Paul from 2020-2022 before spending a year with Colorado State University.

“With the competitive environment of the NSIC, I am extremely excited to be back, and coaching under such a highly respected coach. I can’t wait to get started and see what we can accomplish,” said Burrell.

“She has made her mark with our program in less than a week’s time, and her presence has been impactful on and off the field,” said Cane before adding. “The players have taken to her with respect and response, and we are very fortunate to have landed her in the last moments before our season began.”

For more information on the new assistant coach Sidney Burrell visit the UMD athletics website here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.