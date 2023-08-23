The Denfeld Hunters Soccer team is led by two All-Area selections, covering both sides of the pitch

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the Duluth Denfeld girl’s soccer team they are beginning to shake off the rust after a long offseason.

Last year the Hunters went 10-8 for their most wins in a season since 2014.

The team is returning much of its talent from last season including two players selected to Duluth News Tribune’s All-Area first team, junior goalie Cayley Larson who posted six shutouts and only allowed 16 goals in her 18 games.

The other member of the team is senior Alyssa Doyle, who led Northern Minnesota in total points and goals, 19 and 13 respectively, in 2022.

Head Coach Leah Hamm says she is lucky to have a leader like Doyle to act as a role model for her teammates.

”Alyssa Doyle has been the backbone for this team on the field and off the field, she organizes team events outside of school, she leads by example, she’s the most talkative one and active one on the field,” said Hamm. “The girls look up to her as a role model and want to play like her, she also works harder than any athlete I’ve worked with.”

The Hunters are taking the field for their first game on Thursday, August 24, versus the Zimmerman Thunder.

