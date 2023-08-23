Cloquet football prepares for season with many changes ahead

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - With only two weeks before the Minnesota high school football season starts, the Cloquet Lumberjacks are ready to hit the ground running and avenge last year’s postseason loss.

After a 7-4 regular season record the Lumberjacks reached the 7AAAA sectional finals before losing to North Branch.

The team will look very different as a large group of seniors graduated this past off-season and Head Coach Jeff Ojanen says there are various starting spots up for grabs.

Due to Cloquet switching from grass to an artificial turf field, the Lumberjacks will have fewer true home games this season.

The team hopes the field will be finished by October, but until then they will play their home games in Proctor.

Ojanen says the games in Proctor can be a great way for the team to bond away from home.

The team’s first game is away, as they travel to Two Harbors to face a team with a strong and physical background.

“Yeah, we’ve got Two Harbors for our first game, it’s gonna be a great test,” said Ojanen. “They play the game really physically, that’s our biggest thing is making sure we match their physicality and intensity and if we do that, we’re going to be just fine this season.”

For their senior running back, Jake Peterson, being away from home seems to alleviate pressure on the team.

”Lately, we’ve been a really good team on the road. You know, less pressure it’s just us out there, nobody to really watch us, like people from home watching us. It’s just less pressure and it’s just us out there playing ball,” said Peterson.

The game in Two Harbors will open the season for both teams on September 1.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.